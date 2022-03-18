Kyiv [Ukraine], March 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that he held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss France's support for Ukraine.

"Discussed the support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian aggression, especially in the defense sphere," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Blast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

According to him, during the talks, a special emphasis was put on the continuation of peaceful dialogue aimed at ending the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

"We must strengthen the anti-war coalition," Zelenskyy said. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | CJI NV Ramana Discusses Expats' Issues in First Visit to UAE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)