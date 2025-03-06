Brussels [Belgium], March 6 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday met with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Brussels, expressing gratitude for Belgium's support, particularly the decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Sharing the post on X, "I met with Belgian Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever in Brussels. I thanked the government and all Belgians for their support, particularly for the decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets."

"We greatly appreciate these strong steps to protect Ukrainian lives. I informed the Prime Minister about the preparation of a European plan to bring a just peace closer and invited him to take part in its development," he added.

During their talks, Zelenskyy and De Wever focused on defense needs, including the supply of artillery systems and ammunition, as well as investment in Ukraine's domestic production of long-range drones and missiles. These systems have proven effective on the front lines, and Ukraine aims to strengthen this advantage.

Zelenskyy thanked Belgium for its unwavering support, highlighting the country's significant defense assistance, including the provision of F-16 fighter jets and training for Ukrainian pilots .

"These systems have already proven their effectiveness on the front lines, and we must work together to strengthen this advantage. We also discussed Ukraine's integration into the EU. I am grateful to Belgium for its unwavering support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

On Thursday, all 27 EU leaders meet in Brussels for a critical defense summit. This gathering comes on the heels of a tense meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington DC last week, as per Al Jazeera.

Zelenskyy had pressed Trump to provide a security guarantee, which initially sparked a strong reaction from the US President. However, Trump has since softened his stance after Ukraine agreed to sign a major mineral deal with the US.

Washington says Ukraine's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) - established in 1949 against the Soviet Union threat - is "unrealistic" and has threatened to withdraw US troops from Europe, asking European allies to step up their defence spending and prompting today's emergency talks in Brussels. (ANI)

