Kyiv [Ukraine], November 11 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on November 11 expressed gratitude to US counterpart Joe Biden for announcing military assistance. The statement of Zelenskyy comes after the US announced military assistance worth USD 400 million for Ukraine.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Zelenskyy thanked Biden and the people of the US for once again "showing solidarity" for Ukraine. He stated that the assistance package includes Avenger air defence systems and missiles for Hawk air defence systems.

Zelenskyy tweeted, "Thank you @POTUS & friendly US people for showing solidarity once again - an aid package including Avenger air defence systems & missiles for Hawk air defence systems. Together we're building an air shield to protect Ukrainian civilians. We're bringing victory over the aggressor closer!" Notably, the US has been providing military assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia began its offensive.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov tweeted, "USD 400M additional US assistance for Ukraine will be advantageous both for defense and for the liberation of Ukrainian lands. Modern equipment + a modern #UAarmy will defeat soviet scrap metal + murderers, rapists & looters. Thank you to @POTUS @SecDef and the American people."

On November 10, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a press release announced authorizing military aid for Ukraine. He stated that the latest military assistance worth USD 400 million is the 25th drawdown of US arms and equipment for Ukraine since 2021.

Blinken noted that the drawdown will take the total US military assistance for Ukraine to approximately USD 19.3 billion since the beginning of the administration. He stressed that the US will continue supporting Ukraine with more than 40 allies and partners.

According to the statement released by US Defence Department, the military aid includes missiles for HAWK air defense systems, four Avenger air defense systems, stinger missiles, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 21,000 155 mm artillery rounds, 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds and 10,000 120mm mortar rounds.

In addition, the military aid comprises 100 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs), 400 grenade launchers, small arms, optics, demolition equipment for obstacle clearing, cold weather protective gear and more than 20,000,000 rounds of small arms ammunition.

Amid the ongoing war, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post on November 11 said that 12 settlements have been liberated in the Kherson region. The regions liberated by Ukrainian forces include Dudchany, Pyatykhatky, Borozenske, Sadok, Bezvodne, Ishchenka, Kostromka, Krasnolyubetsk, Kalinivske, Bobrovy Kut, Bezimenne and Blagodatne.

Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces claimed that they have shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, struck 2 control points, 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 3 ammunition depots, 5 air defence facilities and 2 other Russian military facilities. (ANI)

