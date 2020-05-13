Would Be Harsh if Liverpool Isn't Awarded Premier League Title: Edwin Van Der Sar

Atlanta [USA], May 13 (ANI): Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has said that it would be extremely harsh on Liverpool if the side is not awarded the Premier League title.Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus. Before the suspension, Liverpool was at the top of the table and the side needed just three wins more to secure the title."In my view, with the type of football they played and the points they are ahead, it would be extremely harsh. The Premier League is a well-run league and of course, there are big interests on the financial side, the commercial sides, CNN quoted van der Sar as saying."But I'm sure they will make a wise decision if they keep on playing or if the league stops, what the results will be depending for Champions League places, relegation or awarding a title to Liverpool. If the league doesn't resume, I presume everybody will be OK if Liverpool wins the title," he added.However, Premier League and other top-level sport could restart on June 1 as the UK government on Monday published a lengthy document for lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown.Step two of the 50-page document gave a go-ahead to the football season, with all remaining fixtures to be played behind closed doors until public safety can be guaranteed, Goal.com had reported.Titled as 'Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy', the document says exiting the lockdown is conditional upon the continued adherence to protocols that have been put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.Step three of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan proposes reopening of venues such as cinemas and hairdressers in July.The document also includes a warning which states: "Some venues which are, by design, crowded and where it may prove difficult to enact distancing may still not be able to reopen safely at this point, or may be able to open safely only in part." (ANI)

