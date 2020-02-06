Writers from Russia to Attend Three-day Kolkata Literary Meet

Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) With Russia being the 'focus country' of the 44th International Kolkata Book Fair, four eminent writer-poets from the nation will be here to take part in a three-day literary meet, beginning on Thursday.

Eminent Russian author and book critic Galina Yuzefovich, during a session on the opening day, would talk about the "literary ties" that bind the two countries, Sujata Sen, the director of Kolkata Literature Festival (KLF), said.

There will be a second meeting involving writers Anna Goncharova and Natalya Volkova who will share their insights on modern-day fairy tales, she told reporters on Wednesday.

Congress leader and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor, who has several fiction and non-fiction titles to his credit, is scheduled to visit the city on the third and the last day of the meet to address a session - 'Disorder, darkness and the Tharoor Way' - Sen said.

Among others, sociologist Ashis Nandy, historian Aparna Vaidik and former CEO of Prasar Bharati, Jawhar Sircar, would also take part in debates and discussions at the three- day literary meet, she added.

