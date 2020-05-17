Yavatmal Sizzles at 46 Degrees; Highest in Maha This Season

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) At 46 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest maximum temperature of this summer season in the state, an official of the meteorolgical department said.

This is the season's highest maximum temperature recorded so far, the official said.

"Today's temperature in Yavatmal was 4.3 degrees Celsius more than its normal temperature during the season," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)