Yellow Messenger Raises USD 20 Mn from Lightspeed Venture Partners

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Yellow Messenger, a conversational AI platform for automating customer and employee engagement, on Thursday said it has raised USD 20 million investment led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Lightspeed India Partners.

The company, which has raised USD 24 million till date, is powering 30 million monthly conversations on chatbots. It has over 100 customers globally, including Accenture, Bajaj Finance, Byjus, Dominos India, Flipkart, Grab, MG Motors, Royal Enfield, Tata AIG, and Xiaomi India.

"The fresh capital (series B) will be used to fuel international growth across the US, Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific markets. Also, we will invest further in its product innovation roadmap, including deepening multi-lingual voice bot capabilities, expanding enterprise integrations, and launching a developer marketplace for virtual assistants," Yellow Messenger CEO and co-founder Raghu Ravinutala told PTI.

He added that in less than three years, Yellow Messenger anticipates demand for its platform to accelerate as consumer expectations of real-time conversations with their brands deepen, especially among the lockdown situation.

Yellow Messenger enables enterprises to automate and orchestrate workflows for customer and employee engagement with minimal human intervention, utilising chatbots across multiple communication channels like Microsoft Teams, Slack and WhatsApp among others in over 120 languages across voice and text.

In response to COVID-19, Yellow Messenger - in partnership with Facebook Messenger - has been appointed by the National Health Authority of India to provide chatbots to several state governments (Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan) to assist with citizen engagement over WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

