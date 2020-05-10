Yes Bank Case: Special CBI Sends Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan to 14-day Judicial Custody

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Special CBI Court has sent businessmen Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan to judicial custody for 14 days, in connection with the Yes Bank scam case. The bail pleas filed by them will be heard on May 13. Earlier, the CBI custody of Kapil and Dheeraj was extended till May 10. Earlier, the special CBI court had sent the two to CBI custody after their arrest on April 26.The DHFL promoters, who are accused in multi-crore Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam and Yes Bank scam, were arrested by a team of CBI after their quarantine period imposed for violating the lockdown ended.Twenty-three members of the Wadhawan family were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police after they travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering. (ANI)

