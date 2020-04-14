Young Migrant Worker from Bihar Ends Life in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) A 24-year old migrant worker from Bihar allegedly committed suicide here reportedly upset over not being able to return home due to the coronavirus lockdown, police said on Tuesday.

The man, who belonged to Lakhisarai district, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented room in Uppal area on Monday, they said.

The room locked from inside was broke open after a friend of the worker informed police on being alerted by the family that he was not responding to their phone calls since Sunday.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said the man, engaged in automobile tinkering work, was planning to go home and got upset as he could not do so in view of the lockdown.

