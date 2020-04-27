Youngsters Trying Too Hard on Social Media: Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said youngsters these day try too hard to become someone else on social media to gain popularity.In an Instagram live session with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the swashbuckling left-handed batsman said, "I feel they try too hard. They become what they are not when they are on social media.""I have seen many players who are otherwise very decent but on social media, they become something else," added the 39-year old.The 26-year-old speedster agreed that youngsters seek validation on social media these days."I have seen youngsters want validation on social media. That people say they are good. People's opinions should not change the perception and it should not matter. You need to have confidence in yourself," said Bumrah.Bumrah was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year. He managed to pick up six wickets in the series. However, the side lost the two-match series 0-2 and this proved as their first defeat in the World Test Championship.Bumrah would have been in action for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if the tournament had commenced on March 29. However, the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

