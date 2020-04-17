Youth Loses Eyesight After Consuming Methanol in HP's Solan

Shimla, Apr 17 (PTI) A youth lost his eyesight after consuming methyl alcohol that was allegedly served by his friend in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said.

The youth identified as Shubham was rushed to PGIMER in Chandigarh for treatment after drinking the methanol drink, they added.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against Shubham's friend Hatinder on his mother Asha's complaint under Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Parwanoo police station, police added.

In her complaint, Asha alleged that Hatinder had given alcohol mixed with some suspicious substance to her son Shubham due to which he lost his eyesight.

The matter is being investigated, police further said.

