Youth Shot Dead by His Two Drunk Friends

Banda (UP), May 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was shot dead by two drunk persons in Bhuragarh in Mataundh area here on Thursday, police said.

Pramod was shot with a country-made pistol by the duo, who were stated to be drunk, Mataundh police station's SHO Shailesh Singh said.

He said all three were friends but the two of them shot dead following an argument over some petty issue.

Police said they have arrested one of the accused while the other is absconding.

