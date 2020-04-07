Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan Make It to Warne's Greatest IPL XI

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Former Australian spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday included Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh in his greatest Indian Premier League (IPL) playing XI.He picked the XI during an Instagram Live session and only chose those players with whom he had played during his career.Warne's greatest IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, Siddharth Trivedi, Munaf Patel."Great oppporutnity came up in 2008 when I got the time to play for Royals and coach them. I have the players who had the most impact when I played the tournament. It is just about those years in which I was involved in the IPL," Warne said while naming his squad."Pathan scored a brilliant century against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede, he also played a memorable knock in the finals of the inaugural season," he added.During the chat, Warne also went on to reveal the greatest ODI player in his opinion."Viv Richards is the best batsman I have ever seen. Tendulkar and Lara are the two best I have played with and now across all formats, I reckon Virat is just the best. Tough to imagine anyone better than VIV, but Virat is pushing that conversation," Warne said.Warne played 55 matches for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, and he managed to take his team to the title win in the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008.The 50-year-old finished with 57 wickets in his IPL career. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)