Yuzvendra Chahal Misses Being Called 'tilli' by MS Dhoni

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday shared a throwback picture with 'legend' MS Dhoni saying that he misses 'being called tilli from behind the stumps'.Chahal took to Twitter to share a picture with Dhoni and captioned the post: "Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!!"The coronavirus pandemic has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe as all the sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed. The COVID-19 crisis in the country also put an indefinite halt to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Dhoni was to slated to make his return to the field. The former captain has not played any international match after India's exit from the 2019 World Cup. (ANI)

