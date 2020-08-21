Kia Motors India started pre-bookings for the Sonet SUV on Thursday with a token amount of Rs 25,000. And, the South Korean automaker has received an overwhelming response of 6,523 bookings for the sub-compact SUV in just one day since its booking commencement. Customers willing to purchase the SUV can book the car via the company's authorised dealerships or official website. Unveiled earlier this month, the SUV will be launched in the country next month. It will be manufactured at Kia’s facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh. As a reminder, the company had showcased the Sonet Concept at the Auto Expo in February this year. Kia Sonet SUV India Pre-bookings Now Open; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The upcoming Kia Sonet SUV will be offered in dual trims - Tech Line and GT-Line which will be further divided into variants. The Tech Line will be seen in five sub-variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX and HTX+. The customers looking for an array of features and sense of sportiness can opt the GT-Line’s GTX+ trim.

Kia Sonet SUV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

The SUV will be equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, HAC, VSM, BA and more. The Sonet will also get UVO Connect suite including a range of 57 features for convenience, remote control, navigation, safety, security and vehicle management.

Mechanically, the Sonet SUV will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. It includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual, six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, a six-speed automatic, and all-new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) gearbox.

Kia Sonet India Pre-bookings (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

Talking about the features, the Kia Sonet will be loaded with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen with navigation and live traffic information, Smart Pure Air Purifier with virus protection, BOSE 7-speakers with sub-woofer, ventilated seats, LED Sound Mood Light, Remote engine start, UVO Connect and Smart Key, Multi-drive & traction modes, wireless charger and more.

