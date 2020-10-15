Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be launching the legendary Defender SUV today in India. The prices for the SUV will be announced later in the day during a digital launch event, which is scheduled to start at 12 pm IST onwards. The bookings for the iconic SUV are already underway via the company's official website. The company is expected to launch the Defender 110 in India, which is a 5-door version of the SUV. We might also see a three-door version of the SUV, Defender 90. Land Rover Mows Down Two Teenage Street Vendors in Gurgaon.

The carmaker will be bringing the Defender SUV to the Indian market for the first time ever since Land Rover entered the domestic market in 2009. The new Land Rover Defender SUV will be retaining the silhouette from the predecessor. The SUV is expected to be offered in two variants - Defender 90 (3-door and Defender 110 (5-door).

2020 Land Rover Defender (Photo Credits: Land Rover)

New Land Rover Defender.​ Launching in India on 15th October 2020, 7:30 p.m.​ Save the date to witness the launch of the New Defender with a unique and immersive digital experience.​ To register your interest, visit https://t.co/vykxwA4rFp#LandRoverDefender #Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/zOJYxtmigI — Land Rover India (@landroverindia) October 7, 2020

The company claims that the 2020 Defender is based on a new D7x architecture which makes it the stiffest and most rigid Defender ever made by the brand. The new Land Rover Defender will be offered in Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition trim options.

2020 Land Rover Defender (Photo Credits: Land Rover)

Under the hood, there will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine for the Indian market. The petrol mill will be paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with twin-transfer cases as standard. The engine will churn out 296 hp and 400 Nm. To be introduced in the domestic market as a CBU unit, the SUV is likely to be priced at Rs 69.99 lakh for the D90 variant while the D110 variant could be priced at Rs 87.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

