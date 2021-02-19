Benelli India has officially launched the new BS6-compliant Leoncino 500 motorcycle in the country. Priced at Rs 4.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the urban scrambler is offered in a single trim with two colour schemes, which includes Steel Grey and Leoncino Red. The Steel Grey variant costs Rs 4.59 lakh while the latter is priced at Rs 4.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Prospect buyers can get their hands on the bike by booking it with a token amount of Rs 10,000. They can book the bike through the company’s official website or the nearest Benelli showroom. It will be available in the country as a CKD product. Royal Enfield Forays Into Japan, Opens First Standalone Flagship Store in Tokyo.

The updated BS6 Leoncino 500 looks very similar to the predecessor, in terms of styling. The Chinese-owned Italian brand has decided to carry forward the neo-retro design on the naked street racer, which is inspired by ‘Lion Cub’ models from the 1960s.

The BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 gets an LED headlamp, slightly revamped seats, subtle redesigning on the fuel tank. The scrambler continues to get a 500cc DOHC, in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which is now in a BS6 compliant avatar. It is tuned to make 47 bhp of power at 8500 rpm along with 46 Nm of maximum torque at 6000 rpm. It is important to note that the power output is similar to that of the BS4 guise. The motor comes paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The bike employs a steel trellis frame with upside-down forks up front and a laterally mounted preload-adjustable at the rear. For braking, it gets radially-mounted 4-piston brake callipers with 320mm discs at the front. At the rear, there is a single-piston floating calliper with a 260mm single disc. The braking set up on the bike is assisted by a dual-channel ABS, which is switchable.

