The all-new Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater premium SUV has finally made its global debut in India. The three-row derivative of the 5-seater SUV is expected to be launched in India in the coming months. It will find its place in between Creta and Tucson in Hyundai’s lineup for the Indian market. Once launched, the SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus. Hyundai To Launch Alcazar To Enter 7-Seater Premium SUV Segment in India This Year.

To be based on the Creta SUV, it will be available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. The SUV uses 75.6 percent of advanced and high-strength steel (AHSS & HSS) for its superstructure. Moreover, the carmaker says the underbody of the SUV is designed in such a way that it can absorb and disperse impact energy. Ring structure design in the engine room, B-Pillar, and D-Pillar increase rigidity for enhanced handling and stability.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

As far as powertrain options are concerned, the SUV will be available in both petrol and diesel versions. It will include a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre U2 diesel engine. The former will produce 159 PS and 191 Nm while the latter will make 115PS & 250 Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. It will get three driving modes - Eco, City, and Sport.

The carmaker says that the 7-seater premium SUV has been tested on 15 drive tracks for various road driving conditions. The SUV is produced by using 89 percent Green Energy at the brand's facility in Irungattukottai, Tamil Nadu. The South Korean carmaker is expected to reveal more details about the premium SUV in the near future. In terms of prices, the upcoming Alcazar SUV will cost somewhere between Rs 13 lakh - 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

