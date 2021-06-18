Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch its Alcazar SUV today in the Indian market. The company has been teasing the upcoming four-wheeler on its official Twitter channel for the past couple of weeks. The upcoming SUV will be based on Hyundai's best-selling 5-seater Creta. The launch event of the Alcazar SUV will commence at 12 noon via Hyundai India's official YouTube channel and other social media channels. The bookings of the Alcazar are now open and interested customers can book their SUV with a token amount of Rs 25,000 via the Hyundai India website and nearby dealerships. 2021 Hyundai Alcazar Three-Row Creta Based SUV To Be Launched in India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Hyundai Alcazar SUV will be offered in eight trim options - Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature Dual Tone, Signature (O) and Signature (O) Dual Tone.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

It will come in both petrol and diesel options - a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The diesel engine will produce 115bhp of power and a torque of 250Nm whereas the petrol engine will generate 152bhp of power and 191Nm of peak torque. Both engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

On the inside, the upcoming SUV will sport a 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, 8 speakers (Bose Premium Sound System), auto healthy air purifier with AQI display, front row seatback table, rear window sunshade, voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 64 colours ambient lightning, 8-way power driver seat and Hyundai Blue Link technology.

2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

Alcazar SUV will be offered in six single-tone and two dual-tone colour shades. Coming to the pricing, the 2021 Hyundai Alcazar SUV is likely to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.

