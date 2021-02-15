Renault India officially launched its 2021 Kiger SUV in the country at Rs 5.45 (ex-showroom). The Kiger made its global debut on January 28, 2021. The robust and sub-compact SUV has been designed and manufactured in India. The new Kiger gets an upper strip combining both the grille and LEDs for the day time running lights integrated indicators. It gets a flared wheel arches and a downward sloping roofline with a blacked-out C-pillar. The 2021 Kiger comes in four variants - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, colour options include Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof, Mahogany Brown, and Caspian Blue. 2021 Renault Kiger Sub-Compact SUV Unveiled in India; Check Launch Date, Features & Specifications Here.

Mechanically, Renault's new Kiger comes with two engine options- 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol that also powers the Nissan Magnite.

Renault Kiger (Photo Credits: Renault India)

A world of excitement beckons you with the new #RENAULTKIGER. Go ahead, take the wheel and live #theKIGERlife. pic.twitter.com/m7oqFTSNb8 — Renault India (@RenaultIndia) February 15, 2021

The 1.0-litre petrol unit generates 72PS of power and 96Nm of peak torque mated with 5-speed manual transmission whereas the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 100PS power and 160Nm peak torque paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as well as AMT option on top-end variants.

2021 Renault Kiger SUV (Photo Credits: Renault India)

On the inside, Kiger SUV features a multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control, handsfree smart-access card, PM 2.5 air filter, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lightning and three driving modes- Normal, Eco and Sports. 2021 Renault Kiger SUV rivals the likes of other sub-4m SUVs such as Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

