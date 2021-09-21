Yamaha Motor India has officially launched the 4th-Gen Yamaha R15 motorcycle. The R15 V4 range comes in two variants - R15 V4 and R15M. The R15 V4 is priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available in three colours - Racing Blue, Dark knight and Metallic Red. The R15M variant costs Rs 1.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company also introduced a new MotoGP Edition of R15M priced at Rs 1.79 lakh(ex-showroom, Delhi). Moreover, Yamaha India also launched the Aerox 155 scooter at Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Aerox 155 will be made available via Yamaha's Blue Square showrooms by the end of this month in two shades - Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. Yamaha FZ-X Neo-Retro Motorcycle Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.16 Lakh; Check Price, Availability, Features & Specifications.

Yamaha R15 V4 is inspired by the new Yamaha YZF-R7 and gets a new front design. It also comes with an LED projector set up at the centre, a new fairing, redesigned exhaust and a new seat.

The 4th iteration of the original 155cc supersport motorcycle is here. And it comes loaded with technologically advanced features. The new R15 range gets even more desirable with the introduction of the YZF-R15M. Know more: https://t.co/xXof38qgqj#YamahaIndia #R15NewVersion pic.twitter.com/FVelzIglZv — Yamaha Motor India (@India_Yamaha) September 21, 2021

The new Yamaha R15 V4 also features USD forks at the front, a mono-shocker absorber at the back, disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. On the other hand, the Yamaha R15M sports blue-coloured wheels, carbon-like seat cover material and a Golden colour brake calliper. Both R15 V4 and R15M come with a revised instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and display for street modes.

Yamaha R15M (Photo Credits: Yamaha India)

Yamaha R15 V4 and the R15M are powered by a BS6 compliant 155c, single-cylinder engine that generates a power of 18.4 PS and 14.2Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox and come with Yamaha's VVA technology.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 (Photo Credits: Yamaha India)

Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with a twin LED headlight setup comprising LED DRLs and an updated LED tail lamp mounted on the front apron. It is powered by a 155cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out 14.8 bhp of power and a peak torque of 14Nm.

Yamaha Aerox 155 (Photo Credits: Yamaha India)

Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter gets twin remote reservoir shock absorbers at the rear, conventional telescopic forks at the front, drum brake at the rear and disc brake upfront with ABS. Other features include engine start-stop, keyless start, hazard lights, a digital instrument console with support for Bluetooth and Yamaha's Y-Connect phone app.

