Kia Motors will be launching the 2022 Carnival MPV in the US market next week. The MPV will be introduced as a replacement to the Sedona MPV. The new Carnival MPV was introduced in the home market last year in August. Prices, availability and other details of the MPV will be announced on February 23, 2021. We speculate that the 2022 Kia Carnival MPV is likely to get a starting price of around $30,000 which is approximately Rs 22 lakh. Passenger Vehicle Sales in India Up 11% in January 2021, Says SIAM.

Kia Carnival MPV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors US)

The new 2022 Kia Carnival MPV will sport an all-new SUV-inspired design with a revamped premium interior cabin. The MPV can easily accommodate up to 11 people. It is offered with three engine options in the Korean market.

The aesthetic appeal of the car will be accentuated by a chrome-finished grille, a wide air vent, a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps, silver-finished skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, an LED taillight, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sliding rear doors, and more. Compared to the predecessor, the 2022 Carnival is 40mm longer and 10mm wider than the outgoing model. The wheelbase stands at 3,090mm.

Kia Carnival MPV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors US)

Mechanically, the US-spec Kia Carnival MPV will be powered by a 3.5-litre V6 GDI engine that is capable of producing 290 hp of maximum power with a peak torque of 355Nm. Transmission duties will be carried out by an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Korea-specific MPV comes with three engine options.

On the inside, it will get dual-tone upholstery, leather seats, automatic climate control, sunroof, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment console and more. For safety, it will get features like multiple airbags, crash sensors, parking camera, and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 11:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).