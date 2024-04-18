Force Motors will launch the 2024 iteration of Gurkha in India very soon. Ahead of the launch, the company has already dropped a few teasers of the SUV giving a fair idea about what to expect. To keep the buzz going, the Indian automaker has teased the interior of the upcoming Gurkha SUV on its social media channels giving a quick glimpse of the cabin and features. The company has already confirmed that the 2024 Force Gurkha will be available in both 3-door and 5-door versions. Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 Launch Set on May 9.

As seen in the teaser video, the 2024 Force Gurkha SUV will be an extensive upgrade in terms of features on the inside. There will be a large touchscreen display, a digital instrument panel, and a seven-seater layout with bench-style seats in the middle and captain seats in the third row. Moreover, the SUV reportedly will be offered in three different configurations when launched – five-seater 2-row, six-seater 3-row and seven-seater 3-row. The upholstery will get a dual-tone scheme with the Gurkha logo on the captain seats’ headrests.

2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door SUV Interior Teased (Photo Credits - Force Motors)

The instrument cluster teaser reveals a few key features and functions that will be in the upcoming 2024 Gurkha 5-door SUV. It includes a start-stop function, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability control, and digital speedometer, digital tachometer, and start-animation of Gurkha silhouette.

The brand has yet to reveal the exact specifications of the powertrain. We expect the 2024 Force Gurkha 5-door SUV to get the same Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel engine seen on the 3-door version. The unit generated 91 bhp and 250 Nm of torque paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The SUV is likely to be offered with rear-wheel drive and 4x4 configurations. Expected to be launched in the coming weeks, the 2024 Force Gurkha SUV will indirectly compete with Maruti Suzuki Jimny. However, its direct competitor – Mahindra Thar five-door - will hit the Indian market on August 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 11:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).