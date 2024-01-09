New Delhi, January 9: Hyundai is gearing up for its upcoming SUV in the automotive market with the unveiling of the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift. Official sketches and design details have been released, showcasing a blend of Hyundai's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design and cutting-edge technology. The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift is expected to offer a premium driving experience and a suite of features that cater to both urban and adventure lifestyles.

As per the information available on the official website, the new Hyundai Creta Facelift is designed to maintain its leadership in the SUV market. It boasts luxurious interiors and a distinctive side profile with a new and modern exterior design. The new Hyundai CRETA facelift will showcase a commanding front look characterized by an updated radiator grille and a prominently upright hood design, projecting a bold stance on the streets. The anticipation for the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift is quite noticeable as its official launch is scheduled for January 16, 2024, as per a report of Cartoq. Yamaha Virtual Launch 2024: Motor Vehicle Giant Announces New Bikes, Scooters Lined-up for 2024; Check Price, Colours and Features.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Specifications and Price:

The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift is expected to come with quad-beam LED headlamps, LED Positioning lamps and DRLs. Hyundai's upcoming CRETA facelift might come with a choice of three engines: a 1.5-liter Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol, 1.5-liter MPi Petrol and the 1.5-liter U2 CRDi Diesel variants. The new CRETA facelift is expected to cater a diverse preferences, presenting four distinct transmission systems, which include a 6-speed manual, the IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), a 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The new CRETA facelift is also expected to include 19 Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS features and over 70 safety features. It also might be available in 7 variants and 6 mono-tone colour options. The 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift is expected to continue its legacy in the mid-size SUV segment and is expected to come with a price between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. ChatGPT in Cars: Volkswagen Announces To Bring AI Chatbot ‘ChatGPT’ Into Its Cars, To Be Integrated to Its IDA Voice Assistant.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Bookings Open:

For those eager to get behind the wheel of the new CRETA facelift, bookings are now open. Hyundai Motor India invites customers to book their own piece of the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift and experience the upgrade.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).