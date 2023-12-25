Mumbai, December 25: 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift will likely launch soon in India with new features, design and specifications. The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is one of the most anticipated cars to launch in 2024, as the model has become a popular choice for SUVs for many users. The second-generation model of the Hyundai Creta has been a significant player in the SUV segment over the years. Currently, popular car models like Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos and others are the direct competitors of the upcoming Creta facelift.

The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is reportedly scheduled to launch on January 16, 2024, and is expected to have improved design and performance. According to reports, the upcoming Hyundai Creta will likely get a new petrol turbo-engine design. The reports also mentioned some of the features leaked before the launch in spotted testing mules. Honda Recalls Over 4.5 Million Vehicles Worldwide Over Defect in Fuel Pump, Dealers To Replace Pump Module: Reports.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift; Expected Features and Specifications:

According to reports, the upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift may launch with a modern grille, redesigned bumper, advanced LED headlamps, taillights, and new alloy wheels. The 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift is expected to come with fresh shades, an updated steering wheel, and other new ADAS systems. The reports said that the 2024 Creta is rumoured to feature a 10.25-inch driver display, an advanced infotainment system, and dual-zone automatic climate control.

According to the report by India Today, the Hyundai Creta facelift 2024 is expected to launch with a 1.5-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine that can churn 160PS and 253Nm torque. The other variant of the Hyundai Creta 2024 is expected to launch with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 115PS and 144N peak torque. The report mentioned that the third Creta option will likely include a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine that can generate up to 116PS and 250Nm torque. Tesla Stainless Steel Pickup Is No Experiment, Love It or Hate It, It’s a Conversation Starter': Cybertruck Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Expected Price in India:

The transmission for the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift may include 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed dual-clutch, and 6-speed AMT options. The Hyundai Creta 2024 model is estimated to launch between a starting price of Rs 11 to 18 lakh. The company will unveil the official pricing for its upcoming Creta in January 2024, along with new shades and powertrain options.

