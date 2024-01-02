New Delhi, January 2: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, the most anticipated bike for this year, has entered the Indian market with its latest launch, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. This Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R comes with advanced improvements that is expected to raise the experience of riders to new heights. The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a full package of speed and style designed to meet the demands of bike enthusiasts who desire for the performance.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R includes new compact headlights and a front cowl for styling enhancement. With its launch in India, Kawasaki is expected to continue its position in the premium bike segment. It is expected to offer riders a mix of good handling and performance-rich bikes. BYD Auto One Step Closer To Topple Elon Musk's Tesla As 'World’s Top EV Manufacturer', Sells Record 3.02 Million Electric Vehicles in 2023.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

Your New Year Resolution Is Here… Introducing the MY24 Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX-6R. One of the powerpack beast with Kawasaki’s Ninja lineage style along with cutting edge racing technology for your unforgettable new year start. . .#Kawasaki #IndiaKawasakiMotors #LetTheGoodTimesRoll pic.twitter.com/iI94MUgLeI — IndiaKawasaki (@india_kawasaki) January 1, 2024

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Features and Specifications:

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has a 636 cm3 liquid-cooled engine. It can produce a maximum power of up to 91.0kW (124 PS) at 13,000 rpm. With RAM AIR feature, the power can go up to 95.2kW (129 PS). The torque of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can go up to 69.0 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The six-speed return transmission is another feature included in the bike that is expected for flawless gear shifting.

The bike also offers a 4.3-inch TFT colour instrumentation cluster with smartphone connectivity. This feature can be helpful for the riders to access information while on the road. The bike also has four different riding modes to match the different riding conditions, including Sport, Road, Rain, or Rider (manual). The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R braking system is also featured with large brake discs and monobloc calipers. Tata Punch EV Spotted Ahead of January 2024 Launch: Know Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Tata’s Upcoming Electric Car.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Price:

In India, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is launched at a price of Rs 11,09,000. With all its advanced features and specifications, the motorcycle is expected to deliver its customers a good driving experience in the premium bike segment in India.

