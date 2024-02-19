New Delhi, February 19: Kawasaki has launched its most anticipated bike, the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS in India. This new bike, the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS, is expected to have advanced specifications and enhanced safety features for its riders.

As per a report of English Jagran, Kawasaki has launched its latest bike, the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS, to the Indian market. The bike is offered exclusively in Metallic Matte Carbon Gray in India, while other markets might get a variety of colour options. The motorcycle retains the retro styling and comes with modern features. The price of the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 400 Unveiled in Japan, Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Features, Specifications and Other Details of All Three Variants.

2024 Kawasaki Z650RS Specifications and Features

As per reports, the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is powered by a 649 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which is also shared with its siblings, the Ninja 650 and Versys 650. This engine of the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is capable of turning out a power output of 67 bhp and has a peak torque of 64 Nm. The bike comes with a 6-speed gearbox, which is expected to provide smooth gear shifts. The Kawasaki Z650RS 2024 model features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlamp, twin analogue dials with a central digital readout and a sleek tail section. Kabira KM3000 and Kabira KM4000 Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features of Kabira Mobility’s New Electric Motorcycles.

Safety on the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS comes with an upgrade with the inclusion of traction control. Riders can select from two riding modes according to their preferences and road conditions. The frame of the Kawasaki Z650RS 2024 is a tubular diamond-type frame that will likely provide a sturdy and lightweight structure. The braking system of the bike is managed by dual 272 mm discs in the front and a single 186 mm disc at the rear. Suspension of the 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is handled by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, which comes with 125 mm and 130 mm, respectively.

