Mumbai, November 27: 2024 KTM 790 Adventure is the most anticipated adventure motorcycle launched in North America and Europe. The new KTM 790 ADVENTURE has been introduced with a unique design and performance upgrades. The reports said that the new KTM 790 Adventure was made in China by CF Motors and then launched in the overseas market.

The bike has significant upgrades in its electronic and mechanical departments. Besides the colour options and fresh looks, the bike is launched with an improved engine and "taller windscreen". The bodywork on the bike has been made to look like a rally bike with a "redesigned front". Here's everything about the newly launched 2024 KTM 790 in North America. BMW R 12, BMW R 12 nineT Introduced With Classic Design: Know Design, Features and Specifications Here.

2024 KTM 790 Adventure Bike Specifications and Features:

When it comes to design upgrades, the new 2024 KTM 790 offers a 5-inch TFT display, carefully placed in the middle for easy viewing while riding. The display helps the riders to attend incoming calls, listen to music, and access maps for easy navigation. According to reports, the bike would offer benefits like MTC (motorcycle traction control), off-road ABS, optional Rally Mode, and Quickshifter+; according to the official KTM website, the new bike would offer a class-leading electronic package, Ride Modes, and many other features.

The 2024 KTM 790 Adventure offers powerful performance with its improved EURO5 790cc parallel-twin engine. The liquid-cooled engine is capable of generating 87Nm peak torque with 70kW power. The new bike comes with a 6-speed transmission, reworked clutch for smoother shifting, 320mm front disc brake with 2x radially mounted four-piston calliper and 260mm rear disc brake. Skoda Kushaq Elegance Edition, Skoda Slavia Elegance Edition Launched in India: Check Design, Features and Specifications Here.

2024 KTM 790 Adventure Expected Launch in India:

The new 2024 KTM 790 Adventure has been launched globally in the US and Europ, and according to reports, other parts of the world. However, there has yet to be has yet to be a confirmation that it will launch in India any time soon. The other expected bike to launch in India is 2024 KTM 390 Adventure, which still needs to be confirmed. The reports said the company may wait to launch this model in India.

