New Delhi, January 11: Mahindra & Mahindra launched its new 2024 XUV400 Pro in India today, on January 11, boasting new features and specifications. The new 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro is launched in three models at a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh. The new Mahindra XUV400 Pro EV has three variants - EC Pro, EL Pro and EL Pro with a larger battery.

The new 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro is introduced in India as a new model of the Mahindra XUV400, launched in January 2023. The new model from an Indian automobile manufacturer significantly improves its design and performance. According to the reports, the new car packs a new cabin and redesigned dashboard, among other features. Hyundai Motor Group Unveils Its New Electric Air Taxi eVTOL Prototype ‘S-A2’ at CES 2024, Announces To Enter Global Flying Taxi Market by 2028.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro All-Electric Car Announced:

Upgrade to the latest version of electric. The XUV400 EL Pro with All-New Interiors, 55+ Connected Features and more. Take a test drive today.#MahindraXUV400ELPro #ELPro #XUV400 #AllElectric pic.twitter.com/CVYiONkjgl — MahindraXUV400 (@Mahindra_XUV400) January 11, 2024

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Specifications and Features

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro electric car is available comes with updated technology such new 26.04cm (10.25-inch) touchscreen infotainment system, 26.04cm (10.25-inch) digital instrument cluster, and also added Adrenox connected car technology'. Moreover, the newly launched XUV400 Pro offers over '55+ connected features', dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, a USB port, AC vents at the rear, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. According to the report by Hindustan Times Auto, the company may add these features in future OTA (over-the-air) updates in the coming months.

As per the report by Auto Car, the 2024 XUV400 Pro variants pack have battery sizes and charging capabilities. The Mahindra XUV400 EC Pro comes with a 34.5kWh battery with a 3.3kW AC charger, the XUV400 EL Pro packs a 34.5kWh battery with a 7.2kW AC charger, and the last model, XUV400 EL Pro, offers a 39.4kWh battery with a 7.2kW AC charger. The report mentioned that the car's interior has a dual-tone 'black and beige' theme. Honda New Flagship EV Concept ‘Saloon’ Unveiled at CES 2024 (Watch Video).

Mahindra XUV400 Pro Price, Booking and Delivery Details:

Mahindra XUV400 Pro comes in different price options. The EL Pro model with a 34.5kWh battery is available at Rs 15.49 lakh, the EC Pro with a 34.5kWh battery is available at Rs 16.74 lakh, and the EC Pro with a 39.4kWh battery is available at Rs 17.49 lakh. According to the Auto Car report, the prices are introductory and subject to future change. The booking for Mahindra XUV400 Pro will reportedly start tomorrow, January 12, at 2 PM. The booking price for the car is set at Rs 21,000. The report mentioned that the deliveries will likely start from February 1, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).