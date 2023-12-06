Mumbai, December 6: Maruti Suzuki recently launched Jimny Thunder Edition on December 1 in India, and now the company has launched its new car, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift, for the Japanese market. The new Swift model has been in talks for a month regarding its potential debut in India. According to Maruti Suzuki, the new 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift CVT models will go on sale in Japan from December 13 for and the 5MT models on 17 January 2024. The new Swift unveiled in Japan packs new design, specifications, and features.

The new 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is a hatchback first unveiled during Tokyo Motor Show 2023. The new 2024 Swift unveiled in Japan offers a new powertrain option and design upgrades and keeps the familiar design of the series. Here's everything we know about the newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki Swift in Japan. Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched in India: Check Design, Specifications and Other Details of Maruti Suzuki’s New Affordable Model.

2024 Maruti Suzuki All-New Swift Details So Far:

The new 2024 Maruti All-New Suzuki Swift has an improved front and rear design. The car is launched with L-shaped DRLs, LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED taillights with C-shape. According to the official Maruti Suzuki post, the new car was launched with a newly developed Z12E engine and CVT that aim for a good driving experience and fuel efficiency. According to the reports, the new model from Maruti Suzuki offers features like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree surround sound system, six airbags, and ADAS.

The company has introduced the car with back-door side spoilers, an optimized front strake, a front bumper, and a rear wheel shape. The 2024 Maruti All-New Suzuki has a Driver Monitoring System, Lane Keep Assist, and electronic parking brakes for safety. The Adaptive Cruise Control featuring brake hold function aims to improve the driving experience. The car is launched with powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.2-litre hybrid petrol engine with a five-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Cybertruck Will Be Much Safer per Mile Than Other Trucks for Both Occupants and Pedestrians, Says Elon Musk.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Availability in India:

The new Suzuki Swift model has 13 colour options: Pure White, Flame Orange, Frontier Blue, Star Silver, Super Black, Burning Red, Caravan Ivory, Premium Silver, and more. Some models like Cool Yellow and Frontier Blue also offer black roofs. The customers can choose from two models, including four-wheel-drive (4WD) and front-wheel-drive (FWD). Maruti Suzuki has yet to announce the official launch date in India; however, the company is expected to plug it in early 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 04:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).