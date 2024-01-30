New Delhi, January 30: Land Rover India has launched its new updated version of the Range Rover Evoque in India, with improved features, interior, and new price. The 2024 Land Rover Evoque Updated is reportedly launched in two variants: single and fully loaded. It is available in both petrol and diesel fuel options. The new Range Rover Evoque comes with two engine options and offers two new colour shades - Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze.

The 2024 Updated Range Rover Evoque is a five-seater SUV with improved safety, luxury, and technology. In terms of features, the car gets a new grille, red brake callipers, Pixel LED headlamps and more features, keeping the same signature design. As per the report by Times Now News, the JLR Managing Director said, "We're thrilled to introduce this new refined evolution, ensuring that every journey is not just a drive, but an exquisite journey in luxury and innovation." Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Variants Launched in India; Check Prices of Each Variants, Specifications and Features.

2024 Ranger Rover Evoque Update Engine, Interior and Features

As per the report, The 2024 Ranger Rover Evoque Update petrol variant gets a 2.0-litre Ingenium unit, capable of producing a maximum 247bhp peak power and 365Nm of peak torque. The diesel model gets a 2.0-litre Ingenium unit, generating 201bhp peak power and 430Nm maximum torque.

The all-new Range Rover Evoque updated model is launched with the latest features like a cabin air purifier, two-climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a camera with 3D surround view, and a wireless charger. The SUV has an 11.4-inch curved glass touch screen. As per the Times Now News report, the car was launched with a Pivi Pro 1 infotainment system, air purifier, and ClearSight Ground View technology. The report mentioned that the car also has a larger space inside. Apple Electric Car Launch Delayed to 2028, Company To Offer Basic Driver Assistance-Features Like Tesla Cars and Not Looking To Break Any Grounds: Report.

2024 Ranger Rover Evoque Update Price

The new Range Rover Evoque Update entry-level model is launched at Rs 67,90 lakh, ex-showroom price. The updated SUV includes a wide range of updates and is available in Dynamic SE trim. The car was expected to be launched around Rs 77 lakh, as per previous reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2024 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).