New Delhi, January 10: Renault has set a new milestone in the Indian automotive market with the launch of the 2024 Renault Kwid. The 2024 Kwid is now the most affordable automatic car available to consumers in India. The 2024 Renault Kwid is notable not only for its price but also for its wide range of features, which is expected to improve the driving experience of the customers.

As per a report of DNA India, Renault has launched the new 2024 Renault Kwid and is one of the cheapest automatic car in India. This launch from Renault is expected to be a game-changer in the automotive industry, especially for those looking for an affordable yet feature-rich automatic hatchback. During the next three years, the company plans to introduce five new cars for the automotive industry. With the launch of the 2024 Kwid, Renault aims to cater to the growing demand for automatic vehicles in India. Triumph Daytona 660 Unveiled: Check Specifications and Features.

2024 Renault Kwid Specifications:

The 2024 Renault Kwid automatic variant is powered by a 999cc, three-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 68 Bhp and 91 Nm of peak torque. It also boasts more than 14 standard safety features, which is expected to be the best in its class segment for safety. The Renault Kwid 2024 also features an 8-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, particularly in the RXL(O) variant, which is expected to enhance the car entertainment and navigation experience for drivers and passengers. The boot space of the vehicle starts at 279 litres capacity. When expanded, it can accommodate up to 620 litres. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Hyundai Likely to Unveil New Creta Facelift on January 16; Check Booking Details, Specifications, Features and Price.

2024 Renault Kwid Price:

The 2024 Renault Kwid RXL(O) Easy-R AMT variant is offered at a price of Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a more affordable car available in India. This strategic pricing underlines Renault's intent to provide value for money while making automatic cars accessible to a large segment of Indian customers.

