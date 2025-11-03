New Delhi, November 3: Ducati India has launched its latest Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4 S hyper-naked superbikes in India, featuring a premium design and enhanced power output. Both motorcycles come with several unique features. Recently, the company launched its Ducati Multistrada V2 and Ducati Panigale V2 motorcycles in India. With these new models, Ducati has now expanded its hyper-naked superbike range in the country.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 price in India is INR 28,68,600 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S price in India starts at INR 32,38,400 (ex-showroom). Both the bikes have improved riding performance, braking systems, tech features and sporty ergonomic design. 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Price, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Adventure Bike.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4, 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Specifications and Features

The 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 S feature the same 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, capable of producing up to 214 hp at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque of 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The engine is E20 fuel compliant and also meets Euro 5+ (Euro 5B) emission standards. The 2025 edition of the Ducati Streetfighter V4 offers various rider-assistance features and comes equipped with a 6.9-inch TFT display for extensive customisation, enhancing comfort and usability.

The hyper-naked superbike features a Race eCBS system that monitors throttle input, lean angle and rear load to intelligently and automatically engage the rear brake when required. This leads to enhanced stability without needing manual input from the rider. The motorcycle comes with full LED headlamps while retaining its distinctive DRL design. The LED tail lamp at the rear features a C-shaped layout. The bike is equipped with a 15.8-litre fuel tank and Brembo Hypure front callipers for aggressive braking performance.

Other features in the Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Ducati Streetfighter V4 S include traction control, launch control, wheelie control, cornering ABS, a bi-directional quickshifter, and a six-axis IMU that enables advanced cornering and stability functions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ducati India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).