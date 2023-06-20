New Delhi, June 20: Indian truck drivers are some of the most overworked labours in India. The working conditions are also not optimal.

Now, the Indian government has approved a new proposal that will make truck drivers' life a little easier. Now, all trucks on Indian roads will be required to air-conditioned cabins for drivers.

The new proposal has been approved by the Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari. It will come into effect in 2025. The 18 months of the transition period will allow the industry to make necessary upgrades. Unlike global brands, Indian trucks don't come with air-conditioned cabins and modern features.

“In our country, some drivers are behind wheels for 12 or 14 hours whereas in other countries, there is a restriction on the number of hours for bus and truck drivers to be on duty. Our drivers operate vehicles in temperatures of 43 to 47 degrees and we must imagine the condition of drivers," said Nitin Gadkari, Union road transport minister.

"I was keen to introduce the AC cabin after I became a minister. But some people opposed it saying the cost will go up. Today (Monday), I have signed the file that all truck cabins will be AC cabins,” he added.

Tough working conditions are cited as a dangerous situation on Indian roads as driver fatigue is a key reason for road accidents. The new rule will bring much-needed relief to truck drivers.

The Road transport ministry initially proposed the idea in 2016. However, there was a lot of opposition for varied reasons and prejudices. For example, some claimed that drivers may feel sleepy in AC cabins. Also, the additional expenditure for providing AC cabins costs between Rs 10,000 - Rs 20,000 per truck.

