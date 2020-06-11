Alexandra Creteau -The Great Artist with Creative and Social Media Influencing Skills

Alexandra Creteau

A journey of the multi-talented artist Alexandra Creteau is interesting and inspiring for her followers. Throughout her journey from acting classes, red carpet appearances and spotted in premier dining of Hollywood and social establishments, she maintained her elegance and poise. Here are few glimpses of her journey from acting to be social media influencer

Beginning of Journey

Alexandra Creteau was born and brought up in Chernovsty, Ukraine. She lived in Ukraine for 17 years and then lived in Russia with her family. At the age of 21, she moved to the USA, where she found that she love to create and fell in love with acting and modeling.

She started her journey with a great passion for acting. While chasing her lifelong dream, she moved ahead professionally with great dedication and determination with her likable personality. With her great efforts and passion, she made her identity as the multi-talented actress.

Alexandra Creteau

Creative Skills and Social Media Contribution

She proved her talent in many short and indie films. She proved herself as a great actress that gives great importance to her work and her fans. Not only Alexandra is a great actress but also a super creative person. She pays close attention to master little details that bring her creative ideas to real life. Also, Alexandra listed as a co-writer of Amazon book called : “Miami Scandal : A Crime interracial Romance”.

Furthermore, Alexandra remains active on social media not only for entertainment but also to share her creative ideas that good influence her fans positively. She loves to share her personal experiences related to fashion, lifestyle, and beauty on her Instagram page and YouTube channel. She has more than 300,000 followers with whom she shares her beauty, fashion, beauty tips.

Alexandra Creteau

Due to her activity on social media, her Instagram @AlexandraCreteau and YouTube channel @DalexVlogs has become very popular in India, Mexico and US. Her contribution to social media enables her to get the title of a great social media influencer. Along with her growth as a social media influencer, she also pays equal attention to her profession. Her acting career has touched new heights each year.

Her Definition of Success

She has emerged as one of the hottest actresses after being part of huge productions like Night of Naked Dead, X-men : New Mutants, Ted 2, R.I.P.D., and many others. With her passion and love for acting and creative skills, she has maintained great balance in all areas of her life.

Her definition of success is not restricted only to focus on her career and fans as she is also a fitness freak, traveling lover, and love to explore and indulge in other cultures. Maintaining the proper balance of all areas of her life is the main reason for her growing success not only in her home country Russia but also in other countries like India, Mexico, and others.

Influencing Personality

Alexandra could speak three languages (Russian, Ukrainian and English) and has an exceptional learning curve. Her continue growth, great talent, and dedication for her work enable her to get great and positive feedbacks from Hollywood agents, casting directors and executives. She believes in learning from each of her projects and strives to become better and talented with each role she plays.

There are no heights and no limits for multi-talented artists like Alexandra, who has great looks, great acting skills that enable her to stand out uniquely in the industry like Hollywood.

All in all, Alexandra is surely aspires to keep growing as the young woman with exotic looks and lovable addictive personality whose contribution to social media is always influencing for her fans.