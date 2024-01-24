New Delhi, January 24: Apple's entry into the automotive industry has taken a new turn as the Apple Car launch might be delayed until 2028. Initially set to introduce as a fully autonomous vehicle, Apple might have revised its vision. The Apple Car Project, which began in 2014 under the codename Titan and later T172, has faced numerous challenges, including leadership changes, layoffs, and strategic shifts. Despite these challenges, the development of the Apple Car is expected to be an important project for the tech giant.

As per a report from Investing.com, the Apple Car launch is now expected by 2028. This delay might be a shift in focus from releasing a Level 4 or Level 5 autonomous vehicle to introducing an electric vehicle (EV) equipped with basic driver-assistance features similar to a Level 2+ system. This system might require human attention and intervention, which is expected to be similar to Tesla's Autopilot system. The Apple Car is likely to be positioned as a premium product in the automotive market. Rumours suggest that Apple might aim to price the vehicle under USD 100,000. Tesla To Start Production of New Mass Market Electric Vehicle ‘Redwood’ in Mid-2025: Report.

Apple Car Specifications (Expected)

According to a report of MacRumors, the Apple Car is expected to feature advanced driver assistance systems, including LiDAR sensors, radar sensors, and cameras, to support steering, brake and acceleration functions with the driver to remain attentive and in control. The interior may include a large iPad-like touchscreen to provide a seamless infotainment experience. The Apple Car is said to be powered by a processor developed by Apple's silicon engineering group. Tata Tiago CNG Likely To Launch Soon in India; Check Prices of All Variants, Features and Specifications Ahead of Launch.

Safety is also a key focus for the company, which is expected to feature with redundancies and backup systems to prevent driving system failures. For charging, the vehicle could adopt the Combined Charging System standard for compatibility with existing electric vehicle charging stations. Apple is also expected to deliver a new battery design that could significantly reduce costs and increase the vehicle's range.

