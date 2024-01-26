Mumbai, January 26: Apple EV is the most anticipated and highly awaited project for many brand enthusiasts. Recently, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its SU7 electric car and shared some of the specifications ahead of the Xiaomi MWC 2024 from February 26 to 29, where the company will provide users with an experience of 'Human x Car x Home'. Amid these ongoing developments in EVs, tech giant Apple has been working on project on its upcoming electric car that set to launch in 2028.

According to the report by News 18, Apple's electric vehicle (EV) project was first started in 2015 with the intention to create a fully autonomous vehicle "without having a steering wheel". The report said the Apple EV initiative encountered several obstacles, including executive turnover. However, the project is reportedly moving forward with a more practical approach. iOS 17.4 Beta 1: Apple Introduces Alternative App Marketplaces in EU, Drops 30% Commission to 17% and More; Check List of New Changes.

Apple struggled to approach new products such as EVs, and in 2022, the company aimed to launch its electric car by 2026, Bloomberg reported. The report mentioned that the Apple Car was aimed to be launched with self-driving features for highways. The report further highlighted that the company did not continue as the project seemed to take longer to complete in the foreseeable future, So the launch has been delayed to 2028.

The report said the company is more focused on developing its Apple EV with similar features to the Tesla EVs. The report mentioned that the car will use a Level 2+ system, which is a downgraded version of Level 4 automation technology in which the Apple electric car could drive with steering, brake, and acceleration support features. These features could allow the driver to benefit from "lane centring" and "adaptive cruise control". Level 4, however, could allow features like driving the vehicle under limited circumstances, allowing local driverless taxis that may lack pedals and a steering wheel. Apple Car Project: Initiated As ‘Project Titan’ in 2014 and Later Renamed ‘T172’, Company Anticipated To Launch Apple Car by 2028; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

As of now, Apple is behind in developing Artificial Intelligence and Electric Vehicles, so the report called the company's AI initiative Tesla's "Me-Too product", which will not break any ground but will stand out as a product with a sleek design with safety features and unique interface.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2024 05:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).