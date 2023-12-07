New Delhi, December 7: Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia is all set to launch its much-awaited Aprilia RS 457 sports bike in India on December 8, 2023. The upcoming middleweight motorcycle will be launched at the India Bike Week event in Goa and has already generated a lot of buzz among enthusiasts.

While its closest competitors, the Aprilia RS 457 is expected to be priced around Rs 4 lakh given its premium positioning and the fact that it will be brought via the CKD route before local assembly commences. The motorcycle will be retailed through Aprilia’s Motoplex dealership network across major cities. Kawasaki W175 'New Avatar' To Debut at India Bike Week 2023, Know Expected Price and Changes in Motorcycle.

Aprilia RS 457 Features:

The Aprilia RS 457 has been designed and developed by the Aprilia Racing division, bringing race-bred technology to the streets. Powering the RS 457 is an all-new 457cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC parallel twin engine that belts out 47 hp power. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a bi-directional quick-shifter for clutchless gear shifts.

In terms of design, the RS 457 bears a strong resemblance to its elder sibling, the Aprilia RS 660. It gets the signature sharp twin LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and the quintessential Aprilia styling. The motorcycle tips the scales at just 159 kg, resulting in a class-leading power-to-weight ratio. Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy Partner for First Ever Interoperable Fast-Charging Network in Country.

Some key features on the Aprilia RS 457 include different riding modes, adjustable traction control, a 5-inch TFT instrument console, all-LED lighting, and backlit switchgear controls. The Aprilia RS 457 employs premium cycle parts including 41mm USD forks up front and a preload adjustable monoshock unit at the rear. Disc brakes handle anchoring duties at both ends coupled with dual-channel ABS. The 17-inch alloy wheels come wrapped in sticky 110-section front and 150-section rear tyres.

