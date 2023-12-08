Mumbai, December 8: Aprilia RS 457 is set to launch today in India during "India Bike Week or IBW 2023". The Aprilia RS 457 has been reported to launch for many months with the latest specifications and design upgrades. Amid the excitement of the launch of the new Aprilia motorcycle, the rival Kawasaki Ninja 400 has reportedly been offered a Rs 35,000 discount ahead of the launch.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is a superbike launched in India on January 24, 2022. As per a report, Kawasaki has started offering the bike its Ninja 400 during its year-end discount on ex-showroom price of the model. According to a report, the discount on its Kawasaki Ninja 400 was announced ahead of the launch of Aprilia RS 457. Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check All Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

Aprilia RS 457 Rival Kawasaki Ninja Available at Rs 35,000 Discount:

In India, Aprilia RS 457 is set to launch during India Bike Week 2023 on December 8, 2023 and is expected to launch at or above Rs 4 lakh. The bike is expected to have a 457cc engine that would generate 47bhp and have a six-speed gearbox. Further, it is expected to have a quick-shifter, split LED lights, full-LED lighting, mono-shock, traction control and ABS as standard. According to the reports, the price of the Aprilia RS 457 may be competitive price and aggressive looks.

According to a report by Times of India, the rival Kawasaki Ninja 400 is available at a massive Rs 35,000 discount voucher on the ex-showroom price. The price of the Ninja 400 is currently set at Rs 5,24,000, and with this discount, the new price of the bike will be Rs 4,89,000. According to the report, the customers can claim the discount voucher on the bike's ex-showroom price from December 1, 2023, till December 31, 2023. Aprilia RS 457 Launch in India on December 8: A Sneak Peek Into Expected Price and Specifications.

Kawasaki Ninja 400 Specifications:

The Aprilia 457 rival Kawasaki Ninja 400 offers a 399cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine churning up to 44hp power and 37Nm torque. The bike has a six-speed gearbox transmission, slim LED headlamps, a high-grade cockpit, a lightweight Trellis Frame, and a large-diameter front brake disc. Further, it offers the customers 140mm ground clearance, 785mm seat height, 168kg curb mass, and 14-litre fuel capacity.

