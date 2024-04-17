New Delhi, April 17: Aprilia has launched its latest bike, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 in India. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is an adventure motorcycle launched in India. The launch of Tuareg 660 in India highlights the company's offering a wide range of bikes for different needs of riders looking for power, performance and ability to do off-roading adventure.

As per a report of Autocar India, Aprilia has launched the Tuareg 660 in India in the middleweight adventure bike segment. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is based on the 660 platform from the brand. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 has been introduced in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes in different colour variants that includes Evocative Dakar Podium, Atreides Black and Canyon Sand options. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is expected to compete with 2024 Triumph Tiger 900, Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and BMW F 850 GS. The price of the Tuareg 660 in India ranges from Rs 18.86 lakh to Rs 19.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Aprilia Tuareg 660 Design, Specifications and Features

As per a report of Hindustan Times, the bike's design is influenced by Dakar bikes, with features like a tall windscreen and LED headlamp. The back of the bike is kept minimal, with only a taillight, indicators and a number plate holder to maintain a clean and simple appearance.

The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with 6-speed gearbox. The engine of the bike can generate 80hp at 9,250rpm and 79nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. The adventure bike features a 5-inch TFT display. The Aprilia Tuareg 660 is equipped with various features, which include cruise control, four riding modes, engine brake control, multi-level traction control and a switchable anti-lock braking system.

