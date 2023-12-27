New Delhi, December 27: Audi India is gearing up for an exciting 2024 launch of three new models in the Indian automotive market. Audi's upcoming lineup is expected to blend performance with cutting-edge technology. The German automaker's commitment to expanding its portfolio in India is expected from its planned introductions, which might include the Audi Q8 Facelift, Audi A6 Facelift, and the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron.

As per a report of Jagran English, the Audi Q8 Facelift, Audi A6 Facelift, and Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to launch in India soon. However, the exact launch dates have not been officially confirmed by Audi India. The expectancy for these new Audi models builds curiosity about what features and innovations the company will bring for these new lineups. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Launch Date Confirmed for January: From Specifications, Features to Expected Price; Check Details Here.

Audi Q8 Facelift:

The Audi Q8 Facelift is expected to hit the Indian roads early in 2024. This model might primarily feature visual enhancements both inside and out, maintaining the brand's reputation for aesthetic appeal. The facelifted Q8 might retain the powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and the Quattro AWD system. Despite these updates, the price range is anticipated to stay close to the current model, which falls between Rs 1.07 crore to Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom).

Audi A6 Facelift:

Mid-2024 is when car enthusiasts can expect the Audi A6 Facelift to make its debut. Having already been unveiled in international markets in May 2023, the A6 Facelift might bring subtle changes to its exterior, such as revised matrix LED headlights and a more pronounced grille. Minor interior updates and additional features might be a part of the package. The powertrain is likely to remain the same, with the existing 2.0-litre mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine delivering 245 bhp. The facelifted A6 is expected to be priced between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). Elon Musk’s Tesla Emerges as Key Player in South Korea’s ‘Import Passenger Vehicle Market’ Amid Strong Demand for German Cars.

Audi Q6 e-tron:

The end of 2024 might witness the launch of the Audi Q6 e-tron, an all-new electric SUV. Built on the innovative Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the Q6 e-tron is expected to boast the latest battery and charging technology, along with Audi's 'E3' electronics architecture. While full details of the powertrain are yet to be disclosed, the vehicle is expected to have a range of around 600 km. Positioned below the Q8 e-tron, the Q6 e-tron might come with an estimated price tag of around Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom).

