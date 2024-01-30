New Delhi, January 30: The Audi Q7 has been updated with new front, interior and exterior features, styling and advanced technology. Audi has now introduced its new Q7 version with many small changes compared to the previous model. The luxury SUV from Audi gets new LED headlights, advanced infotainment system, exterior design and OLED tail-lights. Audi Q7 is reportedly one of the highest-selling models by the German automobile maker.

According to the reports, the new Audi Q7 2024 model updates include an improved front fascia and three new colours: Sakhir Gold, Chili Red, and Ascari Blue. According to the report by WhichCar, an Australian automotive magazine, the SUV has been updated with a new grille with an "octagonal pattern" and a newly designed bumper with "prominent colour-framed" air intakes. Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Variants Launched in India; Check Prices of Each Variants, Specifications and Features.

Audi Q7 2024 Updated Version Engine and Transmission

According to the report by Auto Express UK, the updated Audi Q7 2024 model will offer four engine options. The report highlighted that the 3.0-litre V6 diesel engines could get a maximum of 227bhp or 282bhp options, and the 3.0-litre petrol engines will offer up to 334bhp power. The report also mentioned that the car would be available with a "range-topping" SQ7 with up to 500bhp twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre petrol V8 engine. As per the report, all the engine options will get a 48V mild-hybrid system that could lighten the load of the car's powertrain in traffic and at low speeds.

Audi Q7 2024 Updated Version Features and Specifications

According to other reports, The Audi Q7 2024 is the second facelift from the German automobile maker. The reports mentioned that the alloy wheel options could range from 20-inch to 22-inch. The car gets new haptic touchscreens on the dashboard and a 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit. The Virtual Cockpit shows more information about the features related to the driver-assist, including distance warning, lane change warning and more.

The Audi Q7 infotainment system was revised, and new options were added, such as allowing third-party apps to be used directly. The reports highlighted that the interior also received nine decorative inlay options. 2024 Range Rover Evoque Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Land Rover’s New Updated SUV Model.

Audi Q7 2024 Updated Version India Launch

According to the report, the Audi Q7 updated version will be introduced in India with only a petrol-engine option. The reports said the diesel variant will not be introduced in India. The new Q7 2024 will reportedly be offered the same engine options for the international market. According to the report by Auto Express UK, the new 2024 Audi Q7 updated model will start in the UK at £66,605 (about Rs 70,16,406), and the sales will commence in March. Audi has yet to announce the details about introducing the new model in India.

