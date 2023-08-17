New Delhi, August 17: The upcoming launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron in Indian markets has got car fans buzzing about it. Seeing the features, it will be getting and the company's reputation, it’s only natural for fans to be curious about the Audi Q8 e-tron.

While the official launch hasn’t happened yet, several key pieces of information have already been disclosed, Therefore, we present to you our coverage on the Audi Q8 e-tron’s features, expected launch date, powertrain and price and more. Read on to know all the details. Volvo C40 Recharge: Know All About Car's Interior, Design, Features, Expected Price and Other Details.

Audi Q8 e-tron - Launch Date and Price

The Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to be launched on August 18, 2023, and would likely be priced between Rs 1.10 and Rs 1.40 crore. It will be available in two variants- Standard SUV and Sportback Coupe. Furthermore, you will get to choose between a Full paint finish and a Contrasting paint finish, where the lower half of the car will be black.

As part of the full paint finish, the options are Plasma Blue, Glacier White, Mythos Black, and the newer Soneira Red, Magnet Grey, Madeira Brown, and Chronos Grey. As part of the contrasting paint finish, the options are limited to Slam Beige and Manhattan Grey. Tesla Model S, Model X: Elon Musk Run-Electric Vehicle Company Unveils Cheaper Variants of Two Car Models, Check Price and Specifications.

Audi Q8 e-tron - Expected Features

If there’s one word to define the Audi Q8 e-tron, it would be classy. It has a blanked-off grille, LED headlamps, and a LED light bar. The electric car also features large air dams and dual-tone alloy wheels.

As for the interiors, the Audi Q8 e-tron will get an 8.6-inch touch screen, a completely digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.1-inch screen infotainment. It will also have heating, ventilation, and even massage functions for the front row.

Other features include a 360-degree camera and climate control. A feature that deserves special mention is the range mode which restricts the top speed to up to 90 km/hr.

Audi Q8 e-tron – Powertrain & Charging Details

Its battery capacity and claimed range stands at 114 kWh and 600 km, respectively. The car’s peak power is 408 bhp, while its peak torque is 664 Nm. As for acceleration, it can go from 0 to 100km/hr in 5.6s. While you will get a 22kW AC charger with the car, it supports charging up to 170kWC.

