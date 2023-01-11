New Delhi, January 11 : The Indian Auto Expo 2023 started today with a bang with a whole host of new unveils, launches and showcases. After 3 years, the largest auto show of Asia is finally charming the audience with a lot of offerings from a multitude of auto makers.

Here, we take a concise look at some of the most important car unveils and launches of day 1 (January 11) from some of the auto majors participating in the highly coveted biennial automotive show of India. Keep reading to know more. Auto Expo 2023: Next-Gen MG Hector Price Announced Officially; Know Features and Other Details Here.

The Highlights (Cars) Of Day 1 of the Auto Expo 2023 :

1. Tata Motors

The homegrown auto giant is on full swing when it comes to wowing the car lovers with stylish new cars. Tata Motors have has unveiled as many as 6 cars and concepts. Tata Motors has unveiled the Avinya concept, the Sierra EV concept, and the Harrier EV, alongside the Curvv SUV concept’s production ready ICE version, and the Punch and Altroz’s CNG versions.

2. Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai has finally launched the much awaited IONIQ 5 EV on the first day of the Auto Expo 2023. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 e-SUV has been launched with an introductory price tag of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), which only the first 500 customers can avail. The latest Hyundai IONIQ 6 EV was also showcased at the mega event.

3. Maruti Suzuki India

The Maruti Suzuki has unveiled launched its first ever electric SUV concept electric at the mega auto event. Named as the eVX, the SUV concept will see the first e-SUV from the company and that will come with 550 km range. India Beats Japan, Becomes World's Third-Largest Car Market.

4. Kia India

Kia unveiled its futuristic looking massive EV9 concept SUV that will translate into Kia’s new flagship all-electric SUV. Hyundai’s sister concern also showcased the Kia KA4 MPV, which is basically the latest-gen Carnival.

5. Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota showcased the much-anticipated Land Cruiser 300 SUV and displayed its recently launched Innova Hycross crossover. The Toyota Land Cruiser luxury SUV comes only in its diesel avatar and directly rivals the Range Rover and its own cousin Lexus LX. On the other hand, Toyota’s only all-electric SUV bZ4X was also displayed at the Auto Expo 2023, which rivals the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

6. Lexus India

Toyota’s luxury brand, Lexus has unveiled its much anticipated RX SUV in India, while confirming its Indian launch by March 2023. The luxury SUV will be getting empowered by a strong-hybrid system.

7. BYD (Build Your Dreams)

Chinese EV brand BYD’s all-new Seal has made its Indian debut, and its launch is also confirmed in our market by the end of this year. The BYD Seal electric sedan rivals the highly popular Tesla Model 3 in the global markets.

