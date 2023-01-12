New Delhi, January 12 : Day 2 of the ongoing Auto Expo has been very eventful, quite similar to the first day. Now, as the media and VIP exclusive (preview) day 2 ends, lets take a look at all the highlights of the day, before the event opens to general public from tomorrow.

Day 2 witnessed innumerable car launches and showcases, a lot of which focusses on the future cleaner and greener mobility system, which is in keeping with the ongoing 16th edition Auto Expo's theme - ‘sustainability’, while a ton of two-wheelers also kept the bikers enthralled. Read on to find the key highlights of day 2 of the Auto Expo. Auto Expo 2023: Concise Look at Day 1’s Most Important Unveils and Launches.

Auto Expo 2023 : Day 2 Key Highlights :

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Jimny 5-door and the FRONX SUV models, the pre-launch bookings for which have also opened. The auto major has also unveiled the highly anticipated eVX concept, which is the company’s first electric SUV concept. A satin black Brezza and Grand Vitara also grabbed attention at the Maruti Suzuki pavillion.

MG Motors

MG Motor's main highlight of the day was the unveiling of its EUNIQ 7 hydrogen fuel-cell MPV, among the display of its innumerable offerings. The car maker has already unveiled the Hector facelift, MG4 and eHS, aside the showcase of MG5 EV models. Auto Expo 2023: Next-Gen MG Hector Price Announced Officially; Know Features and Other Details Here.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors grabbed eyeballs today with the unveiling of the Altroz Racer with a racy design and sporty performance. The Dark editions of the safari and Harrier were already unveiled, alongside the gorgeous displays of the Curvv, Avinya, Sierra, Harrier EV, CNG avatars of Punch and Altroz, Nexon SUV and the lot.

Ultraviolette

Ultraviolette unveiled its new gorgeous F99 concept electric motorbike. As per the company, the e-bike can offer a range of 200 kmph on a single charge.

MBP (Moto Bologna Passione)

MBP has unveiled new motorbikes today, namely - M502N and C1002V, which offer a combination of good looks and power to cater to the requirements of the modern bikers.

Motovolt

The Motovolt M7 electric scooter was unveiled today. Its AIS 156 battery is phase 2 compliant and claimed to be fireproof as well and will be more affordable than the existing e-scooters in India.

Other Highlights :

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland has also unveiled an array of its electric and hydrogen fuel-cell commercial vehicles, which will truly drive the future greener mobility system for the mass conveyers.

SML ISUZU

SML Isuzu also presented its commercial vehicle range at the ongoing Auto Expo, braced with latest tech and powerful powertrains.

Apart from the above highlights, there were several other companies exhibiting their private and commercial vehicles including electric three-wheelers and electric buses and much more, to make the day two of the ongoing Auto Expo a glittering event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2023 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).