New Delhi, January 13 : Lexus India has showcased its spectacular LF-30 and LF-Z concept electric cars at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, apart from unveiling the Lexus RX SUV officially for the Indian car market. The Lexus RX along with both the concept cars are highly stylized to draw the audience’s attention at the company’s pavilion. These cars flaunt bold, futuristic styling cues to exude spectacular visual appeal while staying true to their luxury DNA.

Let’s take a look at the main highlights of the Lexus’ stall at the ongoing 16th edition of the Auto Expo, which are the Lexus LF-30, Lexus LF-Z and the Lexus RX that are grabbing eyeballs at the mega auto event. Auto Expo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki FRONX to Ultraviolette F99, All Important Cars and Bikes Unveiled on Day 2.

Lexus LF-30, LF-Z Electric Concepts & RX :

While, the Lexus LF-30 had its world premiere back at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019, the Lexus LF-Z electric concept broke its cover in 2021. On the other hand, the RX SUV is confirmed to launch in the Indian car market. Read on to know the primary characteristics of these spectacular luxury car models.

Lexus LF-30 Electric Concept

The Lexus LF-30 concept flaunts a stunning yet elegant design language fused together with cutting-edge technology. The concept’s styling highlight is the dark all-glass sweeping roofline and the bird wing doors.

This large concept car gets driven by four electric motors, sending power to all-four wheels and draws juice from a 110kWh battery pack. The EV offers a combined power of 536bhp and 700Nm of peak torque, can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, and offers a top speed of 200km/h.

Lexus LF-Z Electric Concept

The Lexus LF-Z electric concept flaunts the clean and futuristic EV language of design philosophy. It features Direct4 AWD and is underpinned by a unique dedicated EV platform. This concept’s design, technology and features offer a preview to what Lexus will be offering to not one, but a slew of new upcoming EV models.

The LF-Z concept boasts of a new Tazuna cockpit design for enhanced driver and vehicle connectivity. This EV concept also claims to offer more comfort, convenience and spacious interior as compared against other alternate fuel or even regular ICE cars in its own luxury class. It can offer a combined power output of 530bhp and a top speed of 200km/h. Auto Expo 2023: Concise Look at Day 1’s Most Important Unveils and Launches.

Lexus RX Luxury SUV

The all-new Lexus RX made its Indian debut on the first day of the event. It comes with two variants – the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and the RX 500h F-Sport Performance. The RX is confirmed to launch in India in the next couple of months, and its pricing details will be revealed at its official launch ceremony. Pre-launch bookings are already underway.

The Lexus RX SUV features the famed spindle grille design along with sharp LED headlights and taillights with a stylish light bar, sporty alloy wheels, and a sweeping coupe-like roofline that’s common with luxury SUVs. The Lexus RX is loaded to the brim with premium features and top-notch safety features.

Lexus India has revealed that the RX 350h will be powered by a 2.5-litre engine with a strong hybrid system and an electric motor that will offer a combined power of 244bhp, while it will be empowered with an electrically operated variable transmission system.

