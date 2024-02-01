New Delhi, February 1: Bajaj Auto shared its plan to introduce its Bajaj CNG motorcycle lineup in India around 2024. The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycles will have improved designs and may work with petrol and CNG options. Due to the rising fuel cost and people's preferences for EVs, the Bajaj CNG bike could offer something new in the market. According to the reports, the first model of these new bikes will be unveiled in India during Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.

The Times Now News reports that the Bajaj CNG bikes will be unveiled along with mono-fuel, flex-fuel and EVs at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, scheduled from February 1 to 3. The report mentioned that the Bajaj Auto Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, said that the company feels that the CNG is an excellent option for the country, society and riders. Further, he said that the company proved it with its CNG three-wheelers and now wishes to extend to the two-wheeler segment. Bikes Launches in February 2024: From Suzuki V-Strom 800DE to Honda CB500X and Yamaha YZF-R7, Check Out List of Upcoming Bikes To Launch Next Month.

Bajaj has yet to mention the brand name of its upcoming Bajaj CNG bikes; however, the report mentioned that the new models will be launched with a new brand name and have a higher price than traditional petrol-powered bikes. The report highlighted that the higher cost of these new Bajaj CNG motorcycles will be due to the increased production costs related to the special fuel tank. The special fuel tank is designed to offer both CNG and petrol as fuel. Interim Budget 2024: Government Will Expand and Strengthen EV Ecosystem by Supporting Manufacturing and Charging Infrastructure, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

As these new Bajaj CNG bikes will offer both CNG and petrol capability, the bikes will reportedly provide more mileage than the single-fuel models. As per the report, the Bajaj Auto Executive Director, Rakesh Sharma, also said that the bikes will be cleaner than the fossil fuels models and will play a role in the sustainability mobility drive in India. Bajaj will likely update about the CNG powertrain and other details of its new bikes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2024 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).