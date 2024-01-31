New Delhi, January 31: Bajaj has launched two new motorcycle models in India - Bajaj Pulsar N150 and Bajaj Pulsar N160. The new Bajaj motorcycles have latest upgrades in terms of new features, colours and graphics . Mechanically and design-wise, the bike remains the same, but the company has given tech-driven, sporty models for Indian riders to commute comfortably.

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 and Bajaj Pulsar N160 have digital displays and Bluetooth connectivity. The riders can easily connect their smartphone to the instrument using the Bajaj Ride Connect App and get all the important notifications on the display, such as incoming calls and messages. According to the reports, the riders can also accept or decline incoming calls, making it one of the most valuable features for the riders. Honda NX500 Launched in India With 471cc Liquid-Cooled Parallel-Twin Engine; Know Specifications, Features, Price and Delivery Details.

Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 Launched:

Weeks ago, Bajaj was expected to provide its new 150cc and 160cc models with new brakes and other features, Financial Express reported. Now, the new bikes come with many changes including the updated dash on Bajaj Pulsar N150 and Bajaj Pulsar N160 that aim to help users to check the average mileage, fuel efficiency and distances to empty. Besides these improvements, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 and N160 have other notable features like gear position indicator, mobile signal strength, mobile battery level and more.

The expected USD forks are not introduced with the Pulsar N160. The engines on the N150 and N160 models are the same as before. The reports said the Bajaj Pulsar 150 has a 164.82cc DTS-i engine that can generate around 15.8bhp power and 14.65Nm maximum torque. On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar N160 packs a 149.68cc engine that can provide 14.3bhp and 13.5Nm torque. According to the reports, Bajaj promised to give the best power and torque for the segment. Revolt RV 400 BRZ Launched in India: Check Latest Features, Specifications, Range and Colour Options of Revolt Motor’s New Electric Bike.

Currently, the Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price is listed at Rs 1.18 lakh, and the Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price is listed at Rs 1.30 lakh; however, the new model's prices will be higher compared to the these previous models. The company is expected to unveil the price details soon. The booking for the latest Bajaj motorcycles has already started, and the deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

