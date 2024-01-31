New Delhi, January 31: Automobile industry is gearing up to launch exciting new bikes in India in February 2024. The auto launches in January 2024 is already making its mark and is expected to follow with several bike launches in February 2024 from companies like Suzuki, Honda, Yamaha and more.

In January 2024, the automotive industry saw the launches of bikes like Hero Xtreme 125R, Hero Mavrick 440, and Revolt RV400 BRZ. These launches into the motorcycle segment boast several unique features that have appealed to a wide segment of riders. Car Launches in February 2024: From Tata Blackbird to Hyundai Creta N Line and Mahindra XUV300 Facelift, Know Details About Upcoming Cars Next Month.

List of bikes expected to launch in February 2024

This list of auto launches in February 2024 is expected to add significant momentum to the motorcycle market with fresh options across different segments. As per multiple reports, here is a list of expected bike launches for February 2024.

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

On February 6, the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer is likely to launch with a price range of Rs 10,00,000 to Rs 10,50,000. The Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer is expected to feature an 803 cc engine with a 6-speed manual transmission and is likely to produce 71.4 bhp.

Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0

Ducati Scrambler Mach 2.0 is expected to launch on February 9 with a price tag ranging from Rs 9,00,000 to Rs 9,50,000. The bike is rumoured to have a 6-speed manual gear shift with an 803 cc engine.

Benelli 302S

Benelli is likely to launch the Benelli 302S on February 13 with an anticipated price of Rs 3,50,000 to Rs 3,80,000. This motorcycle is rumoured to have a 300 cc engine, a 6-speed gearbox and a TFT LCD cluster for its display.

Honda CB500X and Honda CB1000R

Honda is also expected to launch two new models in February. The Honda CB500X is expected to come with a 471cc engine and 6-speed transmission with a price range of Rs 6,90,000 to Rs 7,20,000. The Honda CB1000R is expected to feature a 998cc engine with 107kW power and 104Nm of torque. The price range of the bike is expected to be between Rs 15,00,000 and Rs 16,00,000.

Yamaha YZF-R7 and Yamaha MT-07

On February 19, the Yamaha YZF-R7 is expected to launch with a price of around Rs 10,00,000. The bike is likely to be powered by a 689cc 2-cylinder DOHC fuel-injected engine with a Bi-Functional LED Headlight. Yamaha is also expected to launch Yamaha MT-07 on February 20. This bike is expected to be priced in between Rs 7,50,000 to Rs 8,00,000.

Suzuki Burgman Street Electric and Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Suzuki is also expected to launch the Burgman Street Electric on February 27. The bike is rumoured to be priced from Rs 1,05,000 to Rs 1,20,000. The Suzuki Burgman Street Electric might deliver a range of 80km on a single charge and is likely to come in dual tone colour. Bajaj Pulsar N160 and Bajaj Pulsar N150 2024 Models Launched in India; Know Features, Specifications and Booking Details Here.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE is likely to make its launch on February 5. The expected price range of Suzuki V-Strom 800DE might be around Rs 11,00,000 to Rs 12,00,000. This bike is rumoured to come with a 776cc engine and dual LED headlights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2024 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).