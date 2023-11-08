Mumbai, November 8: The International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition 2023, also known as EICMA, is considered one of the most important trade fairs for two-wheelers at the world level. The EICMA 2023 reportedly started on 7 and will end on November 12. The location of this international show is Milan Rho-Fiera in Italy. It is said to be the 80th edition of the leading motorcycle exhibition in Milan.

According to the official EICMA website, the exhibition will start on November 9 (tomorrow) and end on November 12. During EICMA 2023, many two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters, and EVs, have been unveiled by famous brands. If you need to catch up to the latest two-wheelers and their concepts unveiled, check the following list here. New Bikes Launching in November 2023: From Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to Harley-Davidson EDT600R Electric Bike, Know Launch Dates, Expected Price, and Specifications.

List of Two-Wheelers Unveiled During EICMA 2023:

According to recent reports, the newly unveiled two-wheelers include brands like KTM, Honda, Hero, Suzuki, and domestic brands. The brands have introduced their most anticipated models during the exhibition with new features, designs and specifications. Here's the list of two-wheelers introduced in EICMA 2023. Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Motorcycle Unveiled; Check Expected Launch and Other Details About Company's First Electric Motorcycle.

2024 KTM 990 Duke: According to the reports, the 2024 KTM 990 Duke features a new 947cc displacement with 121bhp (123hp) power and 103Nm torque. The engine is reportedly derived from the LC8 of the 890 Duke. The reports listed features like a 5-inch TFT display, USB-C Plug, adjustable suspensions, Bridgestone S22 tires, and more.

Honda lineup: Honda reportedly unveiled its new Honda NX500 along with Honda CB1000 Hornet, Honda CBR600RR, and Honda CB500 Hornet. All these models pack new TFT displays, motor engines and an updated design that is easy to notice.

Hero Lineup: According to the reports, Hero unveiled its Hero 2.5R XTunt, Hero Xoom 125R (scooter), Hero Xoom 160 (Scooter), and Hero Lynx Electric Dirt Bike. All these new models come with unique designs and powerful features. The design looks sporty for both motorcycles and scooters.

Suzuki Lineup: According to the reports, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer offered two motorcycles during EICMA 2023. The new models unveiled by the company are Suzuki GSX-S1000X and Suzuki GSX-8R. Both motorcycles have aggressive, sporty designs and engine specifications.

As per the reports, during the exhibition in Milan, Italian motor scooter company Lambretta also unveiled its new Lambretta Elettra E-Scooter Concept with some of the mechanics and design details. Other lesser-known Verge TS Pro model from an Estonian company was also unveiled during the exhibition.

All these models introduced during the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition 2023 offer new futuristic designs, specifications and features. The new models will soon launch globally around 2024. Some of the models unveiled during the show will launch in India and some may not.

